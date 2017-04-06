World
Syria

Syria's Foreign Minister Denied the Country Used Chemical Weapons

Associated Press
7:13 AM ET

The Syrian foreign minister is categorically denying his government used chemical weapons in the attack this week in Idlib province or in any other attack.

Walid Moallem told reporters at a press conference in Damascus on Thursday that "the Syrian Arab Army has never used chemical weapons and will not use chemical weapons against Syrians and even against terrorists."

He says the Syrian army bombed a warehouse for al-Qaida's branch in Syria that contained chemical weapons, echoing the Russian defense ministry's claim.

He denounced the "chorus" of accusations against Syria, which he says was launched by countries known for their hostility.

Moallem also says Israel is the "main beneficiary" of these accusations.

