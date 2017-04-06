Fast & Furious: The Completist's Guide

RELEASED

PREMISE

LOCATION

THINGS GET FAST AT:

MAIN FOE

BITCHIN' WHEELS

BEST STUNT

CARS HARMED MAKING THIS PICTURE

BEST LINE

CAMEO

MAN TEARS?

THE FAMILY: THE CREW

NEW TO THE CREW

LOST TO THE CREW

SPEECHES ABOUT FAMILY

FASTER OR FURIOUS-ER?

THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS

2001

A crew of elite street racers is infiltrated by an undercover cop

1:46 min.

GANG LORD

DODGE CHARGER

Car strafes under semitruck

78

"You want time? Buy the magazine."

Ja Rule

YES

Vin Diesel

Matt Schulze

Jordana Brewster

Michelle Rodriguez

Paul Walker

--

1

Fast

Furious

2 FAST 2 FURIOUS

2003

An undercover cop and a friend use their knowledge of elite street-racing crews to bring down a drug lord

4:01 min.

DRUG LORD

NISSAN SKYLINE

Car jumps onto yacht

130

"Don't even think about taking the convertible. It might loosen your mousse."

Devon Aoki

YES

Christopher 'Ludacris' Bridges

Tyrese Gibson

--

--

THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS: TOKYO DRIFT

2006

A crew of elite street racers in Tokyo initiates an American teenager

5:45 min.

GANG LORD

FORD MUSTANG

Cars drift down mountain

249

"Boys. All they care about is who's got the biggest engine."

Sonny Chiba

YES

Lucas Black

Bow Wow

Sung Kang

2

FAST & FURIOUS

2009

A crew of elite street racers and an FBI agent avenge the murder of one of their own

1:36 min.

DRUG LORD

ACURA NSX

Car strafes under tanker

190

"Are you one of those boys who prefers cars to women?"

--

YES

Don Omar

Gal Gadot

Tego Calderón

2

FAST FIVE

2011

A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to buy its freedom

1:19 min.

DRUG LORD

FORD GT40

Cars drag giant safe

260

"Good news or bad news?" "You know I like my dessert first."

Eva Mendes

YES

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Elsa Pataky

4

FAST & FURIOUS 6

2013

A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to save one of its own

00:00 min.

TERRORIST

NISSAN GT-R

Cars crushed by tank

400 (est.)

"Plan B? We need a plan C, D, E. We need more alphabets!"

Rita Ora

Jason Statham

YES

6

FURIOUS 7

2015

A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to avenge the murder of one of its own

05:47 min.

TERRORIST

LYKAN HYPERSPORT

Car jumps between high-rises

230

"Did you bring the cavalry?" "Woman, I am the cavalry."

Iggy Azalea

Romeo Santos

Ronda Rousey

YES

Kurt Russell

Nathalie Emmanuel

--

5

A Socratic dialogue between Fast nerds ...

We both agree with Vin Diesel that is the "saga of our millennium." But which film reigns supreme?

MATT

To quote 3, "Life's simple: you make choices, and you don't look back." Listening to my the answer is 5.

ELIANA

It was the first to get a fresh rating, but doesn't it bother you that they kind of sold out?

They used to for $2,000 and pink slips. Suddenly they're going on $ million heists.

The over-the-top-ness is what appeals! It lampoons the genre. The robbery and cliff dive is the perfect example:

They jump out of a falling from a into and are totally unharmed! It's like Butch Cassidy meets Hot Wheels in the best way.

I guess there's no point in being a originalist.

In which case I say 7 is tops because that's the one in which this story of finally comes together.

Plus: for Paul Walker.

That's true. Though I 5 because it's the first to bring together the family from all the previous movies. And we still have my fave : Han and Gisele before they

Also 7 doesn't have enough of the Rock, who is in 5. His showdown with Vin is

He off his cast in 7, just sayin'.

So if you're in it for the, go for 5. If you're in it for the, watch 7?

Agreed. And don't try any of the at home or you'll have to deal with the &

