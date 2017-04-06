Fast & Furious: The Completist's Guide

RELEASED
PREMISE
LOCATION
THINGS GET FAST AT:
MAIN FOE
BITCHIN' WHEELS
BEST STUNT
CARS HARMED MAKING THIS PICTURE
BEST LINE
CAMEO
MAN TEARS?
THE FAMILY: THE CREW
NEW TO THE CREW
LOST TO THE CREW
SPEECHES ABOUT FAMILY
FASTER OR FURIOUS-ER?
THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS
2001
A crew of elite street racers is infiltrated by an undercover cop
1:46 min.
GANG LORD
DODGE CHARGER
Car strafes under semitruck
78
"You want time? Buy the magazine."
Ja Rule
YES
Vin Diesel
Matt Schulze
Jordana Brewster
Michelle Rodriguez
Paul Walker
--
1
Fast
Furious
2 FAST 2 FURIOUS
2003
An undercover cop and a friend use their knowledge of elite street-racing crews to bring down a drug lord
4:01 min.
DRUG LORD
NISSAN SKYLINE
Car jumps onto yacht
130
"Don't even think about taking the convertible. It might loosen your mousse."
Devon Aoki
YES
Christopher 'Ludacris' Bridges
Tyrese Gibson
--
--
THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS: TOKYO DRIFT
2006
A crew of elite street racers in Tokyo initiates an American teenager
5:45 min.
GANG LORD
FORD MUSTANG
Cars drift down mountain
249
"Boys. All they care about is who's got the biggest engine."
Sonny Chiba
YES
Lucas Black
Bow Wow
Sung Kang
2
FAST & FURIOUS
2009
A crew of elite street racers and an FBI agent avenge the murder of one of their own
1:36 min.
DRUG LORD
ACURA NSX
Car strafes under tanker
190
"Are you one of those boys who prefers cars to women?"
--
YES
Don Omar
Gal Gadot
Tego Calderón
2
FAST FIVE
2011
A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to buy its freedom
1:19 min.
DRUG LORD
FORD GT40
Cars drag giant safe
260
"Good news or bad news?" "You know I like my dessert first."
Eva Mendes
YES
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Elsa Pataky
4
FAST & FURIOUS 6
2013
A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to save one of its own
00:00 min.
TERRORIST
NISSAN GT-R
Cars crushed by tank
400 (est.)
"Plan B? We need a plan C, D, E. We need more alphabets!"
Rita Ora
Jason Statham
YES
6
FURIOUS 7
2015
A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to avenge the murder of one of its own
05:47 min.
TERRORIST
LYKAN HYPERSPORT
Car jumps between high-rises
230
"Did you bring the cavalry?" "Woman, I am the cavalry."
Iggy Azalea
Romeo Santos
Ronda Rousey
YES
Kurt Russell
Nathalie Emmanuel
--
5
A Socratic dialogue between Fast nerds ...
We both agree with Vin Diesel that is the "saga of our millennium." But which film reigns supreme?
MATT
To quote 3, "Life's simple: you make choices, and you don't look back." Listening to my the answer is 5.
ELIANA
It was the first to get a fresh rating, but doesn't it bother you that they kind of sold out?
They used to for $2,000 and pink slips. Suddenly they're going on $ million heists.
The over-the-top-ness is what appeals! It lampoons the genre. The robbery and cliff dive is the perfect example:
They jump out of a falling from a into and are totally unharmed! It's like Butch Cassidy meets Hot Wheels in the best way.
I guess there's no point in being a originalist.
In which case I say 7 is tops because that's the one in which this story of finally comes together.
Plus: for Paul Walker.
That's true. Though I 5 because it's the first to bring together the family from all the previous movies. And we still have my fave : Han and Gisele before they
Also 7 doesn't have enough of the Rock, who is in 5. His showdown with Vin is
He off his cast in 7, just sayin'.
So if you're in it for the, go for 5. If you're in it for the, watch 7?
Agreed. And don't try any of the at home or you'll have to deal with the &
