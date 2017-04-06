For the Record

‘It’s an important step, but it cannot be the only step.’

Roy Cooper, North Carolina governor, saying the state must continue to “repair [its] reputation” after signing a compromise on March 30 to partially repeal its transgender bathroom bill; the NCAA said it would “reluctantly” lift its ban on holding championships in the state, while the ACLU called the deal “dangerous and fake”

3,000

Distance, in miles, that a Watsonville, Calif., cat named Booboo traveled from home before being found in southeastern Canada; the tabby went missing in August 2013

‘I told my son, “Don’t let go,” and he said he wouldn’t. But the current came, and we lost him.’

Yuri Narváez, a father who lost his son in the mudslide that swept through the Colombian city of Mocoa after heavy rainfall began on March 31, claiming at least 262 lives

Chicken

The New Zealand postal service began delivering KFC to diversify its business

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Egg

Twitter retired its famous oval avatar

‘If this #Pepsi ad is the choice of a new generation, I’m gonna need that generation to turn in its badge.’

Margaret Cho, comic, lambasting on Twitter a new ad from the soda company featuring millennials that was widely criticized for seeming to co-opt and sugarcoat recent protests about race, women’s rights and immigration; within a day of its release, Pepsi pulled the ad and apologized

31

Number of companies that withdrew TV ads from Fox’s The O’Reilly Factor within five days of an April 1 New York Times report that host Bill O’Reilly had settled five cases for sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior

‘It’s great to finally know how old I am!’

Doris Day, 1960s Hollywood heartthrob and animal-rights activist, on the discovery that she is not 93 as she believed, but 95, after the Associated Press found a copy of her birth certificate from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics

650

Number of bicycles bought by Katie Blomquist, a South Carolina teacher, for each of Pepperhill Elementary’s students after one told her his family couldn’t afford one; she raised $80,000 online

‘We have unmasked tyrannosaurs.’

Thomas Carr, paleontologist, explaining how he and his fellow researchers had revealed previously mysterious details about the features of the dinosaur’s face, including large individual scales, horns behind the eyes and super-sensitive skin, in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports on March 30

SOURCES: ASSOCIATED PRESS; POST AND COURIER; NEW YORK TIMES; NEW ZEALAND TIMES; SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE

This appears in the April 17, 2017 issue of TIME.