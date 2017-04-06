Ideas
Search
Sign In
celebrityMadonna Is Totally Trolling Pepsi Over Its Kendall Jenner Ad
"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals.
World War IWorld War I Was the Dawn of America's Era of Global Leadership
President Woodrow Wilson
SyriaRussia to President Trump: Put Up or Shut Up on Syria and Bashar Assad
President Trump Meets With Jordan's King Abdullah II At The White House
SyriaSyria's Foreign Minister Denied the Country Used Chemical Weapons
A destroyed hospital room in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town and the scene of a deadly chemical attack, on April 4, 2017.
the-gatekeeper-chris-whipple
Books

Chief of Staff: Master of One

Michael Duffy
6:51 AM ET
Ideas
Michael Duffy is a deputy managing editor of TIME.

In most White Houses, if not the current one, the chief of staff's job is to tell the Commander in Chief just how completely wrong he is when the situation requires. That's the premise of Chris Whipple's new book The Gatekeepers, which grew out of a 2013 documentary, and, fewer than 100 days into the Trump era, could not be more timely.

The book opens when the chief job first took shape, under Richard Nixon's axman H.R. Haldeman, who organized the modern presidency but who rather dramatically failed his boss when Nixon went haywire. Since those days, the gig has grown more powerful, thanks to such men as James Baker and Leon Panetta, and never more so than when a President is in crisis.

There are valuable lessons in Gatekeepers for Trump's chief, the embattled Reince Priebus. Example: dealing with your own party is often harder than making friends across the aisle. "Every modern President learns the hard way that you can't govern effectively without an empowered chief of staff," says Whipple. "Trump has no idea that's the case. Until he figures it out, it's going to be a continuing clown show."

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME