Why Trump Should Give Reince Priebus More Power

In most White Houses , if not the current one, the chief of staff 's job is to tell the Commander in Chief just how completely wrong he is when the situation requires. That's the premise of Chris Whipple's new book The Gatekeepers , which grew out of a 2013 documentary, and, fewer than 100 days into the Trump era, could not be more timely.

The book opens when the chief job first took shape, under Richard Nixon's axman H.R. Haldeman, who organized the modern presidency but who rather dramatically failed his boss when Nixon went haywire. Since those days, the gig has grown more powerful, thanks to such men as James Baker and Leon Panetta, and never more so than when a President is in crisis.

There are valuable lessons in Gatekeepers for Trump's chief, the embattled Reince Priebus. Example: dealing with your own party is often harder than making friends across the aisle. "Every modern President learns the hard way that you can't govern effectively without an empowered chief of staff," says Whipple. "Trump has no idea that's the case. Until he figures it out, it's going to be a continuing clown show."