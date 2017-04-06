U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebrityMadonna Is Totally Trolling Pepsi Over Its Kendall Jenner Ad
"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals.
World War IWorld War I Was the Dawn of America's Era of Global Leadership
President Woodrow Wilson
SyriaRussia to President Trump: Put Up or Shut Up on Syria and Bashar Assad
President Trump Meets With Jordan's King Abdullah II At The White House
SyriaSyria's Foreign Minister Denied the Country Used Chemical Weapons
A destroyed hospital room in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town and the scene of a deadly chemical attack, on April 4, 2017.
Susan Rice was President Obama’s National Security Adviser
Susan Rice was President Obama’s National Security Adviser Chris Kleponis—AFP/Getty Images
Security

Unmasking and Leaks: Trump's Russia Retort

Massimo Calabresi
6:06 AM ET

As the FBI continues its probe into contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, the President is advancing his own investigation of sorts. On April 5, a month after falsely alleging that President Obama had wiretapped him, he told the New York Times that he thinks former National Security Adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime by unmasking the identities of Trump associates in classified intelligence reports.

There is nothing illegal about unmasking. When U.S. spies target foreign adversaries, they are required by law to protect the privacy of Americans incidentally surveilled by masking their identities in classified reports. Senior officials are allowed to request the identities of the Americans if they determine the information is needed to understand the significance of the intelligence. The process is documented and constrained by law, and the masking agencies follow the rules with what FBI Director James Comey described in recent testimony as "obsessive" discipline.

Rice says she and others followed this procedure, without any political motivation, and never leaked the results. Details of a phone transcript, between her replacement General Michael Flynn and a Russian ambassador, were leaked to the press. It revealed that Flynn had misled the White House, and he was fired by Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME