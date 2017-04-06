Politics
Search
Sign In
BusinessJeff Bezos Is Selling Amazon Stock So People Can Travel to Space Sooner
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos Introduces The Blue Origin New Shepard System
vaccinesAlmost Half of U.S. Adults Have HPV
Hand holding syringe in plain pink background TIME health stock
myanmarAung San Suu Kyi Denies Ethnic Cleansing of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi Meets President Obama At The White House
Donald TrumpChina's Trump Impersonator Has Nothing But Love for the U.S. President
Secret Service
File photo of an unidentified Secret Service Agent. Getty Images
White House

A Secret Service Agent Has Been Suspended After Reportedly Meeting with a Prostitute

Associated Press
1:07 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence's detail has been suspended after meeting with a prostitute. That's according to an agency spokesperson who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of the incident beyond a public statement.

The agent was not on duty at the time.

The agency says in a statement that it is aware of an alleged incident involving an off-duty employee. CNN first reported the incident Wednesday.

The agency says the incident is under investigation by its Office of Professional Responsibility. It says the agent has been forced to surrender equipment and has been placed on administrative leave.

The agency says it takes allegations of criminal activity very seriously and it is exploring a range of disciplinary actions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME