Peter Kem Sr., rightm appears on April 29, 2016, for arraignment in Hilo Circuit Court in Hilo, Hawaii. Hollyn Johnson—Hawaii Tribune-Herald/AP

Father of Hawaii Boy Who Went Missing 20 Years Ago Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

(HONOLULU) — The father of a Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hindering prosecution.

Peter Kema Sr. had been expected to face a murder trial this month before taking a plea deal that requires him to provide information about the location of the boy's body.

He also agreed Wednesday to a 20-year prison sentence with a mandatory minimum of six years and eight months.

His wife, Jaylin Kema, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year.

Prosecutors say 6-year-old Peter suffered years of abuse. They say his mother didn't get him medical attention because she was afraid of her husband. She said in court that she failed to protect her son.

The Kemas had long been suspects, but prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to charge them with murder until last year.