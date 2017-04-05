Rex Tillerson: U.S. Blames Syrian Government for Deadly Chemical Attack

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there's "no doubt in our mind" that the Syrian government under President Bashar Assad's leadership is responsible for what he's calling a "horrific attack."
Tillerson says the U.S. thinks that it is time for Russia to rethink its support for Assad's government. He's reacting to a chemical attack in rebel-held territory in northern Syria that killed more than 80 people Tuesday.
Tillerson commented during a brief photo op with visiting Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray.