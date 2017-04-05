World
Rex Tillerson, Wilbur Ross
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, depart following a news conference between President Donald Trump and Jordans King Abdullah II in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik—AP
Syria

Rex Tillerson: U.S. Blames Syrian Government for Deadly Chemical Attack

Associated Press
5:46 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there's "no doubt in our mind" that the Syrian government under President Bashar Assad's leadership is responsible for what he's calling a "horrific attack."

Tillerson says the U.S. thinks that it is time for Russia to rethink its support for Assad's government. He's reacting to a chemical attack in rebel-held territory in northern Syria that killed more than 80 people Tuesday.

Tillerson commented during a brief photo op with visiting Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray.

Follow TIME