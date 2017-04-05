There's been a lot of dissent on the Internet this week, but in a delightful pocket of the web, an unlikely but beautiful Twitter friendship has developed between Hamilton savant Lin-Manuel Miranda and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Their charming friendship began five days ago when Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he was taking a break from the social media platform "unless @SarahMGellar tweets or like, Colm Wilkinson sees Hamilton."
Sarah Michelle Gellar responded with a tweet of her own and a sassy and fitting GIF of herself because apparently that's what you do when you have more than three decades of acting credits (and thus, excellent GIF material) to your name.
Miranda, not to be outdone and holding true to his Twitter promise, replied with a GIF of his own, featuring himself as well.
Which led to an epic GIF exchange that is still taking place today.
The Internet can really be a beautiful place when there are the right GIFs.