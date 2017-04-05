Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Unlikely Friendship Is Beautiful and Filled With GIFS

There's been a lot of dissent on the Internet this week, but in a delightful pocket of the web, an unlikely but beautiful Twitter friendship has developed between Hamilton savant Lin-Manuel Miranda and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar .

Their charming friendship began five days ago when Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he was taking a break from the social media platform "unless @SarahMGellar tweets or like, Colm Wilkinson sees Hamilton."

Sarah Michelle Gellar responded with a tweet of her own and a sassy and fitting GIF of herself because apparently that's what you do when you have more than three decades of acting credits (and thus, excellent GIF material) to your name.

@Lin_Manuel (And I was ten when I first saw Colm Wilkinson on Broadway) pic.twitter.com/FX2Eb2AGHP - Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) April 1, 2017

Miranda, not to be outdone and holding true to his Twitter promise, replied with a GIF of his own, featuring himself as well.

Which led to an epic GIF exchange that is still taking place today.

@Lin_Manuel I make my own fun all the time!!! pic.twitter.com/eMFcMmVY43 - Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) April 5, 2017

The Internet can really be a beautiful place when there are the right GIFs.