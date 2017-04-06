Updated: 8:44 AM ET | Originally published: 8:38 AM ET

Trump begins 2-day meeting with Chinese leader

President Donald Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida today in the start of a two-day summit. Trump last week predicted the first-time meeting between the two world leaders would be a “very difficult one” because of “massive trade deficits and job losses.” They are also expected to discuss the threat of a nuclear North Korea after the nation's repeated launching of ballistic missiles.

Steve Bannon is booted from National Security Council

Trump removed White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon from his role on the National Security Council, which advises the President on national security and foreign policy issues at the White House. Trump’s initial decision to make Bannon a member of the Principals Committee was met with criticism.

Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner ad after uproar

Pepsi has apologized for a controversial commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner as a protester after the ad drew intense backlash online from critics who said it appropriated and disrespected the Black Lives Matter movement. "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark," the company said in a statement. Pepsi said it is no longer airing the commercial and said it is sorry "for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

The Senate is expected to decide today on whether to use "nuclear option" in the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch .

Today is the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering into World War I . Here’s what led up to that decision .

Almost half of American adults have HPV , the latest data shows.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is writing a book about the year his son Beau died .

AT&T has added a free HBO streaming perk to its unlimited wireless plan .

