This Map Shows Where People Are the Most Stressed in America

Who's suffering from the most stress in America? People in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to surveys and federal data, analyzed by personal finance website WalletHub .

People in those states generally had higher divorce rates and lower credit scores, and even got less sleep than people in the least stressed states. Analysts looked at 33 key indicators to calculate stress levels. Other metrics include the availability of affordable housing, median incomes and health measures like physical activity and the share of adults diagnosed with depression.

The least stressed state was Minnesota, followed by North Dakota and Iowa. The states with lower stress levels were largely grouped in the upper Midwest and Northwest.

See how your state fared: