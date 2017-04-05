Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
mar-a-lagoDonald Trump Should Chip In for His Expensive Mar-a-Lago Golf Getaways
viralHere's to the One's Who Dream: Teen Asks Emma Stone to Prom in Viral La La Land Reenactment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
FloridaThis Woman Used a Pass From 1994 to Get Into Disney World
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
europe13 Day Trips to Take on Your Next European Vacation
Water town in Belgium
woman-stressed-work-desk
Getty Images
Research

This Map Shows Where People Are the Most Stressed in America

David Johnson
5:16 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Who's suffering from the most stress in America? People in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to surveys and federal data, analyzed by personal finance website WalletHub.

People in those states generally had higher divorce rates and lower credit scores, and even got less sleep than people in the least stressed states. Analysts looked at 33 key indicators to calculate stress levels. Other metrics include the availability of affordable housing, median incomes and health measures like physical activity and the share of adults diagnosed with depression.

The least stressed state was Minnesota, followed by North Dakota and Iowa. The states with lower stress levels were largely grouped in the upper Midwest and Northwest.

See how your state fared:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME