Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SyriaRead Nikki Haley's Remarks About Syria at the United Nations
United Nations Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On Syria
CancerHow Vitamin C May Help Cancer Treatments Work Better
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
RetirementThe 50 Jobs Where People Retire the Earliest
Waiter reading a book
celebritiesHillary Clinton’s Fashion Model Nephew Knows How to Strike a Pose
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Scott Dudelson—Getty Images
celebrities

Israeli Labor Party Delays Leadership Contest for a Britney Spears Concert

Cady Lang
3:59 PM ET

Britney Spears' pop prowess is so great that it has the power to influence international politics; in this particular case, changing the date of an Israeli primary election.

According to an interview with the Times of Israel, the pop princess' Tel Aviv concert is the reason why the Israeli Labor Party postponed its leadership contest by 24 hours. While the two events were initially slated for the same day, it turns out that Spears' concert will use the bulk of security guards and ushers, which will leave the Labor party event with slim staff pickings and potential traffic issues.

A Labor party spokesperson said that the decision to move the election would "make it easier for people to reach the polling stations." When asked whether or not current Labor party chair Isaac Herzog would take advantage of the extra day to attend Spears' concert, Herzog's spokesperson said that he was "unaware of plans for the incumbent Labor leader to attend," which, honestly, is his prerogative.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME