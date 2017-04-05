Britney Spears' pop prowess is so great that it has the power to influence international politics ; in this particular case, changing the date of an Israeli primary election.

According to an interview with the Times of Israel , the pop princess' Tel Aviv concert is the reason why the Israeli Labor Party postponed its leadership contest by 24 hours. While the two events were initially slated for the same day, it turns out that Spears' concert will use the bulk of security guards and ushers, which will leave the Labor party event with slim staff pickings and potential traffic issues.

A Labor party spokesperson said that the decision to move the election would "make it easier for people to reach the polling stations." When asked whether or not current Labor party chair Isaac Herzog would take advantage of the extra day to attend Spears' concert, Herzog's spokesperson said that he was "unaware of plans for the incumbent Labor leader to attend," which, honestly, is his prerogative.