U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesBarry Manilow Opens Up About Marrying Husband Garry Kief for the First Time: 'I'm Proud of It'
Barry Manilow Performs At O2 Arena In London
Exercise/FitnessHere's How To Be Less Tired After Work
Sport objects background TIME health stock
TelevisionWhy the Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad Was Such a Glaring Misstep
United NationsNikki Haley Warns U.N. That U.S. Will 'Take Our Own Action' in Syria if Necessary
United Nations Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On Syria
Pepsi

Pepsi Pulls Kendall Jenner Protest Commercial After Backlash: 'Clearly, We Missed the Mark'

Mahita Gajanan
1:38 PM ET

Pepsi pulled its controversial commercial featuring Kendall Jenner as a protester following significant backlash on social media.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

The video, released on Tuesday, shows Jenner wearing a platinum blonde wig during a photo shoot when a group of protesters walk by. It is unclear what they are demonstrating against (they carry signs that read "Join the Conversation." She rips off the wig, smears off her lipstick and joins the protesters. Eventually, she hands a can of Pepsi to a grim-looking police officer, bringing peace between the officers and protesters.

The ad sparked outrage on social media, with some saying the imagery appropriated a now iconic photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans, who was detained after approaching police during a demonstration in Baton Rouge. Others widely mocked the image for being tone deaf, including Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME