United Nations

Nikki Haley Warns U.N. That U.S. Will 'Take Our Own Action' in Syria if Necessary

Associated Press
1:32 PM ET

(BEIRUT) — The U.S. envoy to the U.N. has warned that the Trump administration may take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act.

Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the council at an emergency meeting Wednesday to immediately approve a draft resolution sponsored by the U.S., Britain and France that condemns and threatens consequences for the use of chemical weapons.

Holding up photos of victims of a suspected chemical weapons attack the day before that killed dozens of people, she accused Russia of blocking action.

She said Moscow had closed its eyes to the "barbarity" of previous chemical attacks by vetoing a resolution in late February that would have imposed sanctions on those responsible.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, opposed the draft resolution, saying it was based on information from "discredited" groups.

Haley ended her remarks by warning that "when the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action."

