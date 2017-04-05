Joe Biden Is Writing a Book About the Year His Son Beau Died

Joe Biden has signed a deal with Flatiron Books to write a memoir about the year his son Beau died .

The publisher told The Associated Press Wednesday that the currently untitled project will center on the challenges the former vice president faced both professionally and personally in 2015 as he experienced the loss of his oldest child to brain cancer at 46. Biden also lost his first wife and their one-year-old daughter in a car accident in 1972, which Beau and his younger brother Hunter survived.

“The Vice President’s Book promises to give us all a deeper understanding of recent political history, but it will clearly also be a book about the values that have given the Vice President strength in both good times and bad," Flatiron Books President Bob Miller said in a statement .

Biden will also release a second book with Flatiron, the details of which have not yet been made public.