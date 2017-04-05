Politics
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionWatch Trevor Noah Shred Jared Kushner: 'You As of Right Now Are the Real President'
Trevor Noah hosts The Daily Show
SyriaDeath Toll Keeps Climbing Following Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria
At least 58 killed in suspected gas attack in northern Syria, NGO
RetirementThe 50 Jobs Where People Work the Longest
Two dentists comparing notes
Education'I Was Shaking.' A New Jersey Student Got Into Every Single Ivy League School
Morning Must Reads

President Trump Faces Two Foreign Policy Tests

Zeke J Miller
11:50 AM ET

President Trump is facing two important foreign policy tests this week, with North Korea testing his resolve to act to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the U.S. and Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad launching his most significant gas attack on his own people in years.

It's a one-two punch that is revealing how the new President views America's role in the world. On North Korea, the White House has been sending sharp warnings both to the rogue country and to China, which is its largest trading partner, that Trump is willing to act unilaterally if they don't curb their nuclear development. "The clock has now run out and all options are on the table for us," a senior White House official said Tuesday, previewing the Trump's visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

On Syria, the White House took a different tack, issuing a harsh statement of condemnation of the Assad regime, but also Trump's predecessor, former President Obama. Obama has called Syria his greatest foreign policy failure, and Trump cast no small amount of blame over the failed "red line" policy on the use of chemical weapons. But in pointing the finger at Obama, Trump is trying to pass off responsibility for what is now his problem to solve. And his Administration is short on ideas that are any different than Obama's.

The Obamacare repeal revival falls flat. Inside the Administration's "extreme vetting" plans. And Susan Rice and Ivanka Trump speak out.

Here are your must reads:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME