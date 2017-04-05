Hunt's Chili Kits have been recalled nationwide due to a potential salmonella risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced .

The FDA said the chili seasoning used in each kit may contain salmonella. Conagra Brands, the company that sells the chili kits, recalled the product "out of an abundance of caution," even though no traces of salmonella was found in the kits they received. The recall has affected both retail and online stores, as well as military commissaires across the U.S.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. There have been no reports of bad reactions to the chili kits yet, the FDA said.