Joe and Jill Biden Sign Multi-Book Deal

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden wave goodbye after dancing during the Comander-in-Chief's Inaugural Ball at the Walter Washington Convention Center Jan. 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — First the Obamas, now the Bidens. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have book deals.

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden's first book will "explore one momentous year," 2016, when his son Beau died and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint, did not provide details on the two other books it acquired.

In late February, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, jointly agreed to book deals with Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint.