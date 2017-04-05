U.S.
Search
Sign In
SoccerU.S. Women's Soccer Team Just Won a Raise After Fighting to Get Paid as Much as the Men's Team
Womens World Cup US
FoodHunt's Chili Kits Were Recalled Nationwide Because of a Salmonella Risk
ImmigrationHomeland Security Chief: Border Wall Won't Be From 'Sea to Shining Sea'
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly answers questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
politicsAmerica Should Never Be ‘Great Again’
Trump Hosts Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi At The White House
DC Celebrates Inauguration With Gala Balls
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden wave goodbye after dancing during the Comander-in-Chief's Inaugural Ball at the Walter Washington Convention Center Jan. 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Books

Joe and Jill Biden Sign Multi-Book Deal

Hillel Italie / AP
12:09 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — First the Obamas, now the Bidens. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have book deals.

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden's first book will "explore one momentous year," 2016, when his son Beau died and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint, did not provide details on the two other books it acquired.

In late February, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, jointly agreed to book deals with Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME