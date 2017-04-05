BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Harry Styles of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Harry Styles is soaring back into pop culture prominence this week—literally. He's set to make a splash on Friday with the release of a hotly anticipated new single "Sign of the Times," but in advance of that, the internet has gotten ahold of what appears to be footage from a music video shoot off the coast of Scotland. And while there's no doubt that the former One Direction heartthrob's solo career will be a success thanks to the avid adoration of his fan base, Styles himself was found up in the air.

That's right: the Dunkirk actor and part-time fashion plate was spotted harnessed up and suspended from a helicopter, zooming along above the ocean. Naturally, the internet had quite a few (hilarious) reactions to the sneaky snaps captured from his rather daredevil shoot, in which the singer is dressed to the nines while swinging casually above the sea. Lady Gaga who?

Harry Styles and the Chamber Of Secrets (2002) pic.twitter.com/dSX6wTwnVT - ellie (@marvelbws) April 4, 2017

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) pic.twitter.com/OXBjfpYFy8 - brian feldman (@bafeldman) April 4, 2017

I came in like a wrecking ball I never hit so hard in love, all I wanted was to break your walls

All you ever did was break me

You wreck me pic.twitter.com/OOc4JVskHa - sign of the times (@jornalarry) April 4, 2017

EXCLUSIVE HARRY STYLES KEY CHAINS pic.twitter.com/BLImQkRpfE - lisa marie (@sahltmarie) April 4, 2017