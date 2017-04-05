Watch Live: President Trump Appears With Jordanian King Abdullah II

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to meet Wednesday at the White House with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.
The President and King Abdullah are scheduled to hold a joint news conference. Vice President Mike Pence will also attend. That will be followed by meetings and a working lunch, during which discussions are expected on ISIS, the war in Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Trump has previously tweeted about his "great respect" for King Abdullah
The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.