Louis C. K. Went Off on Trump With Stephen Colbert: 'He's Just a Gross Crook'

Louis CK had some harsh words for President Donald Trump when he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

The comedian had made his feelings about Trump known last year when he sent his fan mailing list an email calling then-candidate Trump “an insane bigot” and even more bluntly, “Hitler”.

However, CK said he regrets saying it. “I didn’t take it back, I regret it . There’s a difference,” he told Colbert, explaining: “I thought [Trump] was some new kind of evil, but he’s just a lying sack of *bleep*” CK expanded on his feelings, saying that the president is a “gross crook, dirty, rotten, lying, sack of bleep. That’s how I feel.” The comment was a hit with Colbert’s audience, as they erupted in cheers.

CK claims it’s not a political position, though. “It’s just when you look at somebody and go that guy’s a lying sack of * bleep *” he explains. CK went on to joke he's so convinced he can't trust Trump that he can't believe that "his name is Donald Trump.”

Watch the full clip below.