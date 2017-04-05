Newsfeed
Newsfeed

Watch James Corden and Claire Danes Give Katy Perry Lyrics the Soap Opera Treatment

Cady Lang
11:21 AM ET

James Corden had a wild night in Las Vegas with Claire Danes, Christine Baranski, and Jack McBrayer — at least, on this episode of The Bold and the Lyrical, an extravagantly hyperbolic soap opera sketch that he performed on The Late Late Show that mines an unlikely but fitting source of drama: the lyrics of Katy Perry songs.

Borrowing lines like "That's what you get for waking up in Vegas" and "I kissed a girl and I liked it," Corden weaves a suspenseful tale of romance and intrigue that centers on the aftermath of a crazy night out in Vegas that involves Danes and McBrayer in his bed. However, it's Christine Baranski who delivers the ultimate plot twist at the end of the episode, giving a gravitas otherwise unknown to Katy Perry's lyrics before.

Watch the full clip below.

