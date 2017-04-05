Thanks to an IKEA in France, Game of Thrones fans now have the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne without battling white walkers, dragons or even Cersei Lannister.
A photo uploaded recently to Reddit by user rpmdebslack shows a toilet display in the French store cleverly arranged to resemble the Westerosi seat of power, complete with a collection of toilet brushes and their holders that pass for the swords of Aegon the Conqueror's enemies.
The display is even accompanied by the words, "Oserez-vous monter sur le trône?," which translates to, "Would you dare sit on the throne?"
See the photo below.