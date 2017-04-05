This Game of Thrones Display at IKEA May Have Customers Vying for the Iron Throne

Thanks to an IKEA in France, Game of Thrones fans now have the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne without battling white walkers, dragons or even Cersei Lannister .

A photo uploaded recently to Reddit by user rpmdebslack shows a toilet display in the French store cleverly arranged to resemble the Westerosi seat of power, complete with a collection of toilet brushes and their holders that pass for the swords of Aegon the Conqueror's enemies.

The display is even accompanied by the words, "Oserez-vous monter sur le trône?," which translates to, "Would you dare sit on the throne?"

See the photo below.