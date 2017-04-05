Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CultureThe Historic Women's March After President Trump's Inauguration Just Won a Prestigious Award
Mara Hoffman - Backstage - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
CongressSenator Jeff Merkley Protests Neil Gorsuch With 15-Hour Speech
Senate Supreme Court
SyriaWatch Live: U.N. Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting After Deadly Syria Chemical Attack
United Nations Security Council Meets On Middle East
scotusWatch Live: Senate Considers Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Nomination
Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch Meets Senators On Capitol Hill
Television

This Game of Thrones Display at IKEA May Have Customers Vying for the Iron Throne

Megan McCluskey
11:08 AM ET

Thanks to an IKEA in France, Game of Thrones fans now have the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne without battling white walkers, dragons or even Cersei Lannister.

A photo uploaded recently to Reddit by user rpmdebslack shows a toilet display in the French store cleverly arranged to resemble the Westerosi seat of power, complete with a collection of toilet brushes and their holders that pass for the swords of Aegon the Conqueror's enemies.

The display is even accompanied by the words, "Oserez-vous monter sur le trône?," which translates to, "Would you dare sit on the throne?"

See the photo below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME