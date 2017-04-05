Ideas
Five Best Ideas

This Cancer Treatment Extends Life

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This cancer treatment extends life without pills, radiation or surgery.

By Nikhil Barot in Nautilus

2. Find out how these refugees awaiting resettlement created their own aid agency.

By Michael Thomas in Fast Company

3. These are hidden benefits of seeking revenge.

By Melissa Hogenboom in BBC Future

4. Soon we’ll be keeping the world’s most important data safe from the apocalypse in an Arctic mineshaft.

By James Vincent in the Verge

5. Offering driver’s licenses to the undocumented makes roads safer.

By Adrian Florido at NPR Code Switch

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
