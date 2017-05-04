Living
Travel

You Can Relax in a Hot Spring Infinity Pool Overlooking Volcanic Mountains

Nina Ruggiero / Travel + Leisure
9:40 AM ET

Let's be real for a minute: We haven't met an infinity pool we didn't like. But one spot in Mexico's Mezquital Valley puts even the most luxurious hotel swimming holes to shame.

Las Grutas Tolantongo, or the Tolantongo caves, are a collection of hot spring pools built into a cliff in Hidalgo. The definition of a bucket list destination, they sit three to four hours northeast of Mexico City in a picturesque canyon.

The pools are filled with warm, naturally mineral-infused water that's heated by the surrounding volcanic mountains. There are also caves and a tunnel to explore for a dose of adventure, a hot spring river to swim in, and a kid-friendly pool with a waterslide.

If you're so mesmerized by this magical spot you'd like to plan your entire vacation around it, we understand. Expedia claims you can save up to $570 by booking one of its package deals, which include flights and a stay at a nearby hotel. If you want to stay within the resort area, go for the Paraíso Escondido hotel. Otherwise, have your pick of options at the base of the valley.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

