This Woman Used a Pass From 1994 to Get Into Disney World

Figuring out the cheapest time to visit Disney can be a daunting task, but one woman figured out a rather unique way to save some dough . Chelsea Herline revealed recently that she used a park pass from 1994 to get into the Florida theme park.

"It was a four-day pass, and I used to get sick all the time on vacation when I was little,” she told Upworthy about the trip she took as a four-year-old. “We went for the first three days and I got sick on the last day."

Twenty-two years later, her father dug up the old ticket and realized she still had one valid day left to use. Herline figured she’d see if it still worked—and it did.

"I just went up to the window. I wasn't expecting to spend the day there; I didn't bring anything (or anyone) with me," Herline said. "They were pretty surprised. The girl working there was younger than me and said, 'Wow, I've never seen one this old before!,’” she added. “She called her manager over and they were super nice about it."

Herline took advantage of the rare loophole and enjoyed a full day at the park by herself. She later took to LinkedIn to write about her experience.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com