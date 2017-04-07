We Ranked Every Possible Detail of the Fast & Furious Movies

The eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fate of the Furious , hits theaters April 14. Naturally, we watched every film to determine which movie was the fastest and furious-est of them all. We took notes on the car flips, the quips and the man tears spilled over Corona beers, ranking everything .

Some people may think these movies are all the same, but each one is unique with a diverse array of muscles and motors. The series that began as a somewhat realistic look at illegal street racing evolved into something akin to a superhero franchise. In case you haven't seen them, here's what happens in each one:

The Fast and the Furious (2001): A crew of elite street racers is infiltrated by an undercover cop

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): An undercover cop and friend use knowledge of elite street racing crews to bring down a drug lord

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006): A crew of elite street racers in Tokyo initiates an American teenager

Fast & Furious (2009): A crew of elite street racers (and an FBI agent) avenge the murder of one of their own

Fast Five (2011): A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to buy its freedom

Fast & Furious 6 (2013): A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to save on of its own

Furious 7 (2015): A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to avenge the murder of one of its own

Best Stunts From the most ridiculous inside-the-engine CGI to that time they actually wrecked 300 cars in one scene. 7. 2 Fast 2 Furious Driving a car onto a yacht sounds like a stunt from Miami Vice , but the first sequel went there. 6. The Fast and the Furious Sure, in later movies the crew would have just blown up this semi, and absolutely nobody would have been wearing a helmet as they jump from car to car. But the first Fast opened up the audience's eyes to what planned recklessness could do—including driving under trucks. 5. Fast & Furious Fans complained about the CGI in this film, especially this scene of Dom (Vin Diesel) driving under a fiery tanker. However, the stunt did give audiences their first glimpse at director Justin Lin's ambition when it came to action. That ambition paid out in his fifth and sixth entries. 4. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift This movie introduced drifting, a technique that was used throughout the rest of the series. Tokyo Drift was the last time fans got real high-stakes driving without bells and whistles like explosions and fireworks. 3. Fast Five After Fast & Furious , Lin was determined to make Fast Five look as real as possible. The car that crashed into the train? They really did that. The two guys jumping off a cliff Butch Cassidy -style? That was real too, though stunt doubles were used. The safe the gang drags through Rio? Real, albeit lighter than your average giant safe . 2. Furious 7 They really did drop 5 cars from a plane at 12,000 feet, and yet that stunt is upstaged by a CGI moment: Dom and Brian (Paul Walker) crash through two skyscrapers with a car. Still, the skyscraper scene was one of those rare moments when everyone in the theater yells, "Oh my God!" twice . 1. Fast & Furious 6 A testament to Lin's new commitment to reality: A real tank crushed real cars, and the film crew built a fake airplane to film the final, epic moment on the runway. (Yes, the runway would have had to have been 29.3 miles long for this scene to work in real life, but stop nitpicking!)

Best Cameo Sometimes cameos can push the plot forward or establish new characters (Eva Mendes, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham), and sometimes they're just cameos (Iggy Azalea). 7. Fast & Furious This movie was too preoccupied with reuniting Vin Diesel and Paul Walker to bother with a cameo. Dave Hogan—Getty Images 6. 2 Fast 2 Furious Fashion model Devon Aoki plays a street racer. Dave Hogan—Getty Images 5. The Fast and the Furious Ja Rule appeared in the first movie and wrote its theme song. R. Diamond—Getty Images 4. Furious 7 The biggest movie to date was filled with cameos: Romeo Santos hosts Brian's family at his house, while Iggy Azalea and Ronda Rousey's small roles place the movie firmly in 2015. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images 3. Fast & Furious 6 While it was tragic to watch Han's death (again), what better villain to kill him than one played by Jason Statham? His cameo set up his bigger role in the next film. (If you thought you recognized the girl who said, "Ready, set, go" in London that's because Rita Ora had a cameo too.) Vera Anderson—Getty Images 2. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Vin Diesel reportedly traded a cameo at the very end of Tokyo Drift for the rights to the Riddick franchise, payment of sorts. Though Dom sauntering onscreen to call Han "family" might have seemed like a throwaway line at the time, it sets up an important and somewhat complicated timeline for the future films. Jason LaVeris—Getty Images 1. Fast Five Eva Mendes reprises her role from 2 Fast 2 Furious in a mid-credits scene to reveal—spoiler alert—that Letty's alive! "Do you believe in ghosts?" Ernesto Ruscio—Getty Images

Most Ridiculously Implausible Moment 7. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift So many questions: Why are the streets so empty? How could Han tell there were women in that car from a block away? Whose number did they give him? And isn't that really bad for his tires? 6. The Fast and the Furious Brian and Dom race past a train, and then Dom flips his car. Considering that in an earlier film a similar accident actually resulted in serious injury, Dom would have certainly died in this scene. 5. 2 Fast 2 Furious Roman's (Tyrese Gibson) car comes equipped with an "ejecto seato" straight out of a bad James Bond movie. 4. Fast Five We're fairly certain you cannot control where a giant safe might go when you make a hairpin turn. 3. Fast & Furious Brian holds the bad guy's foot so he can't run away while Dom crashes into him. In real life, this is a great way to lose an arm. 2. Furious 7 How did Letty even know Brian was climbing up that bus or when to turn her car? And wouldn't Brian be screaming, "Did you see that?!?!" for the rest of the movie? (The Rock Hulk-ing his cast off just with his muscles is a close runner-up.) 1. Fast & Furious 6 Dom catches Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in mid-air going at least 60 mph, and yet they still land on a car like it's a bouncy house. It looks like makeup didn't even bother to paint fake scratches and bruises on the actors.