Syria'One Airbase Is Not Enough.' Syrians Opposed to Assad Welcome Strike, But Hope for More
SYRIA-CONFLICT-DEMO
SyriaDoes the U.S. Strike on Syria Signal a Turning Point in the Civil War?
In this handout photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile from the Mediterranean toward a Syrian air base on April 7, 2017.
ResearchBeing a Night Owl Is Linked to Depression
Portrait of woman sleeping in bed
ExhibitionsA Haunting Photographic Record of Life in a Nazi Ghetto
Photography by Ian Lefebvre
Fast 5
Universal Pictures; Photo Illustration by Kenneth Bachor for TIME
movies

We Ranked Every Possible Detail of the Fast & Furious Movies

TIME
10:35 AM ET

The eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fate of the Furious, hits theaters April 14. Naturally, we watched every film to determine which movie was the fastest and furious-est of them all. We took notes on the car flips, the quips and the man tears spilled over Corona beers, ranking everything.

Some people may think these movies are all the same, but each one is unique with a diverse array of muscles and motors. The series that began as a somewhat realistic look at illegal street racing evolved into something akin to a superhero franchise. In case you haven't seen them, here's what happens in each one:

The Fast and the Furious (2001): A crew of elite street racers is infiltrated by an undercover cop

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): An undercover cop and friend use knowledge of elite street racing crews to bring down a drug lord

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006): A crew of elite street racers in Tokyo initiates an American teenager

Fast & Furious (2009): A crew of elite street racers (and an FBI agent) avenge the murder of one of their own

Fast Five (2011): A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to buy its freedom

Fast & Furious 6 (2013): A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to save on of its own

Furious 7 (2015): A crew of elite street racers pulls one last job to avenge the murder of one of its own

Best Stunts

From the most ridiculous inside-the-engine CGI to that time they actually wrecked 300 cars in one scene.

7. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Driving a car onto a yacht sounds like a stunt from Miami Vice, but the first sequel went there.

6. The Fast and the Furious

Sure, in later movies the crew would have just blown up this semi, and absolutely nobody would have been wearing a helmet as they jump from car to car. But the first Fast opened up the audience's eyes to what planned recklessness could do—including driving under trucks.

5. Fast & Furious

Fans complained about the CGI in this film, especially this scene of Dom (Vin Diesel) driving under a fiery tanker. However, the stunt did give audiences their first glimpse at director Justin Lin's ambition when it came to action. That ambition paid out in his fifth and sixth entries.

4. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

This movie introduced drifting, a technique that was used throughout the rest of the series. Tokyo Drift was the last time fans got real high-stakes driving without bells and whistles like explosions and fireworks.

3. Fast Five

After Fast & Furious, Lin was determined to make Fast Five look as real as possible. The car that crashed into the train? They really did that. The two guys jumping off a cliff Butch Cassidy-style? That was real too, though stunt doubles were used. The safe the gang drags through Rio? Real, albeit lighter than your average giant safe.

2. Furious 7

They really did drop 5 cars from a plane at 12,000 feet, and yet that stunt is upstaged by a CGI moment: Dom and Brian (Paul Walker) crash through two skyscrapers with a car. Still, the skyscraper scene was one of those rare moments when everyone in the theater yells, "Oh my God!" twice.

1. Fast & Furious 6

A testament to Lin's new commitment to reality: A real tank crushed real cars, and the film crew built a fake airplane to film the final, epic moment on the runway. (Yes, the runway would have had to have been 29.3 miles long for this scene to work in real life, but stop nitpicking!)

Fastest to Furious-ness

How long do you have to wait until things get fast?

7. Furious 7

5:47 min.

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

5:45 min.

5. 2 Fast 2 Furious

4:01 min.

4. The Fast and the Furious

1:46 min.

3. Fast & Furious

1:36 min.

2. Fast Five

1:19 min.

1. Fast & Furious 6

0:00 min.

Number of Cars Harmed While Making This Picture

The Fast & Furious franchise totaled hundreds of real cars in production.

7. The Fast and the Furious

78 cars

6. 2 Fast 2 Furious

130 cars

5. Fast & Furious

190 cars

4. Furious 7

230 cars

3. The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift

249 cars

2. Fast Five

260 cars

1. Fast & Furious 6

400 cars (est.)

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, IGN

Best Cameo

Sometimes cameos can push the plot forward or establish new characters (Eva Mendes, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham), and sometimes they're just cameos (Iggy Azalea).

7. Fast & Furious

This movie was too preoccupied with reuniting Vin Diesel and Paul Walker to bother with a cameo.

Furious 7 Car Plane Scene Dave Hogan—Getty Images 

6. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Fashion model Devon Aoki plays a street racer.

Portrait Session With Devon Aoki - 2009 Cannes Film Festival Dave Hogan—Getty Images 

5. The Fast and the Furious

Ja Rule appeared in the first movie and wrote its theme song.

Music Midtown Festival 2002R. Diamond—Getty Images 

4. Furious 7

The biggest movie to date was filled with cameos: Romeo Santos hosts Brian's family at his house, while Iggy Azalea and Ronda Rousey's small roles place the movie firmly in 2015.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' &quot;Furious 7&quot; - ArrivalsFrazer Harrison—Getty Images 

3. Fast & Furious 6

While it was tragic to watch Han's death (again), what better villain to kill him than one played by Jason Statham? His cameo set up his bigger role in the next film. (If you thought you recognized the girl who said, "Ready, set, go" in London that's because Rita Ora had a cameo too.)

Jason Statham, Portrait Session, March 23, 2015 Vera Anderson—Getty Images 

2. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Vin Diesel reportedly traded a cameo at the very end of Tokyo Drift for the rights to the Riddick franchise, payment of sorts. Though Dom sauntering onscreen to call Han "family" might have seemed like a throwaway line at the time, it sets up an important and somewhat complicated timeline for the future films.

People's Choice Awards 2016 - Press Room Jason LaVeris—Getty Images 

1. Fast Five

Eva Mendes reprises her role from 2 Fast 2 Furious in a mid-credits scene to reveal—spoiler alert—that Letty's alive! "Do you believe in ghosts?"

Little White Lies - Premiere: The 5th International Rome Film Festival Ernesto Ruscio—Getty Images 

Most Speeches About Family

The franchise is really about how renegades construct a family for themselves. And if you've paid attention to any of Vin Diesel's speeches in the Fast franchise you know that he especially is all about family.

7. 2 Fast 2 Furious

0 speeches (maybe because Vin Diesel isn't in this movie?)

6. The Fast and the Furious

1 speech

4. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious (tied)

2 speeches

3. Fast Five

4 speeches

2. Furious 7

5 speeches

1. Fast & Furious 6

6 speeches

Most Bitchin' Wheels

An extremely scientific ranking of the best cars in every movie.

7. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ford Mustang

6. Fast & Furious 6

Nissan GT-R

5. Fast & Furious

Acura NSX

4. Furious 7

Lykan Hypersport

3. Fast Five

Ford GT40

fast-five-car Universal Pictures 

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Nissan Skyline

2-fast-2-furious-car Universal Pictures 

1. The Fast and the Furious

Dodge Charger

Most Ridiculously Implausible Moment

7. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

So many questions: Why are the streets so empty? How could Han tell there were women in that car from a block away? Whose number did they give him? And isn't that really bad for his tires?

6. The Fast and the Furious

Brian and Dom race past a train, and then Dom flips his car. Considering that in an earlier film a similar accident actually resulted in serious injury, Dom would have certainly died in this scene.

5. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Roman's (Tyrese Gibson) car comes equipped with an "ejecto seato" straight out of a bad James Bond movie.

4. Fast Five

We're fairly certain you cannot control where a giant safe might go when you make a hairpin turn.

3. Fast & Furious

Brian holds the bad guy's foot so he can't run away while Dom crashes into him. In real life, this is a great way to lose an arm.

2. Furious 7

How did Letty even know Brian was climbing up that bus or when to turn her car? And wouldn't Brian be screaming, "Did you see that?!?!" for the rest of the movie? (The Rock Hulk-ing his cast off just with his muscles is a close runner-up.)

1. Fast & Furious 6

Dom catches Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in mid-air going at least 60 mph, and yet they still land on a car like it's a bouncy house. It looks like makeup didn't even bother to paint fake scratches and bruises on the actors.

Best Quip

Leave it to the Fast family to make light of a deadly situation.

7. Fast & Furious

Gisele (Gal Gadot) to Dom: "Are you one of those boys who prefers cars to women?"

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Neela (Nathalie Kelley): "Boys. All they care about is who's got the biggest engine."

5. Fast Five

Chato: "Good news or bad news?"

Agent Hobbs (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson): "You know I like my dessert first."

4. The Fast and the Furious

Agent Bilkins (Thom Barry) to Brian: "You want time? Buy the magazine!"

3. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Roman to Brian: "Don't even think about taking the convertible. It might loosen your mousse."

2. Furious 7

Letty: "Did you bring the cavalry?"

Agent Hobbs: "Woman, I am the cavalry."

1. Fast & Furious 6

Tej (Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges) to the rest of the crew: "Plan B? We need a plan C, D, E. We need more alphabets!"

Best Song

True fans will say the Furious 7 theme song wins for emotional resonance—and chart dominance. But how do the rest of these Furious tracks stack up?

7. Fast & Furious

"Blanco" by Pitbull featuring Pharrell

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

"Tokyo Drift" by Teriyaki Boys

5. The Fast and the Furious

"Furious" by Ja Rule

4. Fast & Furious 6

"We Own It" by Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz

3. 2 Fast 2 Furious

"Act a Fool" by Ludacris

2. Fast Five

"How We Roll" by Don Omar featuring Busta Rhymes, J-Doe and Reek da Villain

1. Furious 7

"See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Charlie Puth

Manliest Tears

This action franchise knows how to pump the breaks for an emotional moment.

7. Fast & Furious

Brian admits to Mia why he let Dom go in the first film.

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Sean's father says he's proud of Sean for not making the same mistakes he did.

5. Fast Five

Brian tells Dom he's anxious about being an absent father after he finds out Mia's pregnant.

4. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Brian and Roman reminisce about growing up poor, playing football in the dirt and who's to blame for their lives going south.

3. Fast & Furious 6

Brian tears up when he finds out how his decision to put Letty undercover led to her accident and memory loss.

2. The Fast and the Furious

Dom admits his fear of losing control after his father's death: "I watched my dad burn to death."

1. Furious 7

The final, wrenching goodbye between Dom and Brian.

The Fastest and Furious-est of Them All

7. 2 Fast 2 Furious

This movie doesn't have enough Diesel.

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Tokyo Drift is an outlier, too far removed from the franchise's beloved cast.

5. Fast & Furious

Despite its confusing title, subbing an ampersand for "and," the movie profitably returned to the series' roots.

4. Fast & Furious 6

Bringing back Letty from the dead was an impressive twist.

3. The Fast and the Furious

The movie that started it all.

1. Fast Five and Furious 7 (tied)

Fast Five is the first film to bring the characters from all the other movies together and create a true "family." (It's also the first one with a "fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score. The Rock was a brilliant addition to the cast. His over-the-top fight scene with Diesel (along with the ludicrous stunts) indicated that the series had developed a much-needed sense of humor about itself.

But for sheer emotional tour de force, no movie in the franchise measures up to Furious 7. Walker died during the making of the film, and the end is a deeply moving tribute to the actor. On screen, the stunts are bigger than ever. Though there's too little of the Rock in this movie, Statham more than makes up for it as a villain just as determined to avenge his family as Diesel. When it comes to box office, Furious 7 raked in $1.5 billion worldwide.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME