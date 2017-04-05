Watch Live: Senate Considers Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Nomination

Debate is continuing on the Senate floor over Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

Senator Jeff Merkely is delivering a speech that has several hours, in an attempt to draw attention to the debate and the nomination. The speech is not a filibuster, according to the Associated Press.

More than 40 Democrats have said they will vote against the nomination, leaving it vulnerable to a filibuster , which has increased the likelihood of the GOP and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell triggering the " nuclear option ." The phrase refers to changing Senate rules to confirm Gorsuch with a majority of 51 votes, instead of the current 60 needed to break a filibuster.

The vote on Gorsuch's fate is expected on Friday. Watch the debate live, above.