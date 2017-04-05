Watch Live: Senate Considers Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Nomination

Politics
Zamira Rahim
9:06 AM ET

Debate is continuing on the Senate floor over Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

Senator Jeff Merkely is delivering a speech that has several hours, in an attempt to draw attention to the debate and the nomination. The speech is not a filibuster, according to the Associated Press.

More than 40 Democrats have said they will vote against the nomination, leaving it vulnerable to a filibuster, which has increased the likelihood of the GOP and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell triggering the "nuclear option." The phrase refers to changing Senate rules to confirm Gorsuch with a majority of 51 votes, instead of the current 60 needed to break a filibuster.

The vote on Gorsuch's fate is expected on Friday. Watch the debate live, above.

