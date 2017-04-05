Watch Sean Spicer's 'Phenomenal' Collaboration With the Muppets on The Late Show

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has officially been given the Muppet treatment, in a new hilarious music video.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert unveiled his latest spoof of the tight-lipped, gum-chewing Trump spokesperson on Tuesday night, a mash-up featuring pink fuzzy Muppets and Spicer performing a fresh take on the classic song “Mah Na Mah Na.”

The latest version of this oft-covered melody riffs on Spicer’s quotidian use of the word “phenomenal” to describe White House affairs.

Colbert was also joined Tuesday by comedian Louis C.K., who had a few unequivocal words to share about Spicer's boss.

Watch the full clip above.