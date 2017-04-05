Politics
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Brussels on March 31, 2017. Emmanuel Dunand—AFP/Getty Images
Foreign Policy

Rex Tillerson Offers 'No Comment' On North Korea Missile Launch

Feliz Solomon
Apr 04, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that the U.S. has nothing further to say publicly about North Korea, which has just launched the latest in a series of missile tests as President Donald Trump prepares to meet for the first time with his Chinese counterpart.

“North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile,” read a statement by Tillerson released by the State Department. “The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.”

South Korean officials said North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the country’s eastern coast late Tuesday, Wednesday morning local time, as South Korean and U.S. troops were conducting drills that are viewed by the North as practice for an invasion.

It is still unclear exactly what type of missile was launched, but it flew about 37 miles from its origin in the town of Sinpo and descended in the Sea of Japan, the Associated Press reports.

Read more: Style and Substance Are Both Concerns When China's Xi Jinping Meets President Trump

Tuesday’s test marked the latest escalation in the North Korean nuclear threat; Pyongyang has conducted several such tests since the start of the year, and experts believe the country may be capable of reaching U.S. soil with a nuclear-armed intercontinental missile within the next four to five years.

Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where the two are expected to discuss cooperation toward defusing the threat of North Korea. As its neighbor and largest trading partner by far, China has more influence over Pyongyang than any other country.

In an interview with the Financial Times published Sunday, Trump said he planned to negotiate with Xi for further cooperation, likely using trade and the threat of sanctions to coax China into helping the U.S. Beijing is wary, however, of America’s deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) antimissile system in South Korea, complicating the discussions.

Read more: Can North Korea Actually Hit the U.S. With a Nuclear Missile?

Trump warned that if he cannot secure assistance from Beijing, the U.S. was prepared to handle North Korea on its own, though he declined to detail any specific actions Washington might take against Pyongyang.

During his first diplomatic visits to both Seoul and Beijing in March, Tillerson stressed that, "the policy of strategic patience has ended," suggesting that the U.S. could consider a range of responses to North Korean aggression, including a possible pre-emptive strike. "We are exploring a new range of diplomatic, security and economic measures,” Tillerson said. “All options are on the table."

