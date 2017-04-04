World
Search
Sign In
Civil RightsCourt Rules Civil Rights Act Protects LGBT People in the Workplace
Parada Gay, Florianopolis_55
Ivanka TrumpMerriam-Webster Defined 'Complicit' for Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Ivanka Trump
viralBridesmaids Carry Puppies Instead of Bouquets Because Flowers Are So Last Year
Two Sleepy Puppies
MediaWhat to Know About Bill O’Reilly and the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
POLITICS-NKOREA-CUBA
North Korean flags fly in Pyongyang on November 28, 2016.  Ed Jones—AFP/Getty Images
North Korea

North Korea Fired a Ballistic Missile Into the Sea of Japan

Associated Press
Updated: 7:43 PM ET | Originally published: 7:24 PM ET

(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korean officials said, in a continuation of its weapons launches made as the country is angrily reacting to annual military drills between U.S. and South Korean troops.

The missile fired from the North's eastern coastal town of Sinpo on Wednesday morning flew about 60 kilometers (37 miles), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It gave no further details like exactly what type of missile the North launched.

The 60 kilometers is a relatively short flight compared with the distances that other North Korean missiles flew. Two weeks ago, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they detected what they called a failed North Korean ballistic missile launch. But earlier in March, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), with three of them landing in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone.

The firing was made as South Korean and U.S. troops were conducting their springtime drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. The allies say the drills set to run until the end of this month are defensive in nature.

North Korea often responds to the drills with its own military training and harsh rhetoric.

North Korea is pushing hard to upgrade its weapons systems to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility. Many weapons experts say the North could have a functioning nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. within a few years. North Korea carried out two nuclear tests last year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME