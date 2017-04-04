World
Search
Sign In
MediaWhat to Know About Bill O’Reilly and the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
viralThe New Viral #MaskOffChallenge Turns Future's Rap Into Masterful Classical Music
Future Appearance
MarijuanaOregon's Marijuana Industry Sold 11,000 Lbs. of Pot in 3 Months
International Cannabis And Hemp Expo Held In San Francisco
celebritiesWatch Beyoncé's Romantic New Music Video Celebrating Her Anniversary With Jay Z
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
A sign reading "Mexican Border Ahead" stands in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
A sign reading "Mexican Border Ahead" stands in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.  Luke Sharrett—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Immigration

Immigration Arrests at the Mexican Border Are Down. It's a Sign Fewer People Are Sneaking Into the U.S.

Alicia A. Caldwell / AP
5:26 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The head of Homeland Security says arrests of people entering the United States illegally across the Mexican border plummeted last month. That's a signal that fewer people are trying to sneak into the U.S.

John Kelly says in written testimony submitted to a Senate panel that fewer than 12,500 people were caught crossing the border last month. That compares with more than 43,000 who were detained in February. It's the lowest monthly figure in at least 17 years.

Kelly says the decrease is "no accident" and credits President Donald Trump's approach to illegal immigration. The Trump administration has not yet changed how the border is patrolled, but the president's tough talk on immigration and arrests of immigrants living in the country illegally have likely acted as deterrents.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME