Poll: A Majority of Americans Now Support Obamacare

For the first time since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law seven years ago, Barack Obama's signature legislation has garnered majority approval among the American people, a new poll shows.

The Gallup poll released April 4 shows 55% of Americans approve of the Affordable Care Act. In November of 2016, right after the Presidential election, only 42% approved of the law.

However, just 26% want to keep the law the way it is. The poll found 40% want to keep the law but make significant changes to it.

A minority of Americans — 30% — want to repeal the law entirely, according to the poll.

Gallup released the poll just two week after Congressional Republicans' attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with an alternative, the American Health Care Act, was pulled from a vote in the House of Representatives because it lacked adequate support .

The poll had a sample size of 1023 respondents, with a margin of error of +/- 4%.