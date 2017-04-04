Judge Blocks Seattle Law That Let Uber and Lyft Drivers Unionize

(SEATTLE) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik ruled Tuesday after hearing arguments last week in a case brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber sued before a deadline for the companies to provide information about their most active drivers to the Teamsters union, which has been selected to represent the drivers.

The chamber said the city's law violates federal antitrust and labor law. Seattle's lawyers disagreed and say allowing drivers to bargain over their working conditions will make the industry safer and more reliable.

In his ruling, the judge said his decision shouldn't be read as an indication of how he'll rule when the issues are fully briefed.