This photo provided on April 4, 2017 by the Syrian anti-government activist group Edlib Media Center shows a Syrian doctor treating a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. AP

Deadly gas attack in Syria draws global outrage

Dozens of people were killed in a suspected chemical attack in Syria yesterday, drawing worldwide outrage and calls from the U.S., France and Britain to hold those responsible accountable. The three nations blame Syria’s leadership for the airstrike attack, which killed at least 72 people and is among the worst to take place in the country in years, according to the Associated Press . The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on the attack today.

Ivanka Trump speaks out in first interview

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and assistant, defended herself against critics who call her complicit during a new interview with CBS News — her first since becoming an official White House employee. "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit," she said. “I don't know what it means to be complicit, but I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly, that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be.”

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad sparks backlash

Kendall Jenner’s new Pepsi commercial has sparked backlash online for being tone deaf. Critics say the ad, which shows the model and Kardashian family member as a protester, is disrespectful to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also:

One in 10 pregnant women infected with Zika had babies with birth defects last year, the CDC said.

The Russian Supreme Court is considering outlawing Jehovah's Witnesses .

Immigration arrests at the Mexican border are down .

More than 20 companies have pulled ads from airing during The O’Reilly Factor amid sexual harassment claims.

