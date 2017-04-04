When Poot Lovato first became a viral sensation, Demi Lovato made it clear she wasn't a fan of the photo that inspired the fan fiction-fueled meme. However, it seems as though the Confident artist may have finally embraced the candid shot that the internet joked was a picture of her twin sister's first time outside after being "locked in a basement her whole life."
Lovato took to Twitter to post a gif of the meme Monday night, prompting a myriad of reactions to her decision to "free" Poot. "Why would you bring this back when we finally let it die," one user lamented.
See a selection of the best — and most hilarious — responses below.