Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MediaWhat to Know About Bill O’Reilly and the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
MarijuanaOregon's Marijuana Industry Sold 11,000 Lbs. of Pot in 3 Months
International Cannabis And Hemp Expo Held In San Francisco
celebritiesWatch Beyoncé's Romantic New Music Video Celebrating Her Anniversary With Jay Z
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
viralThe Internet Is Losing It Over Demi Lovato Resurfacing the Poot Lovato Meme
Demi Lovato attends the premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' at ArcLight Cinemas on April 1, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Future Appearance
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 19 : Rapper Future is spotted at the Gold Room on January 19, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage) Prince Williams—WireImage
viral

The New Viral #MaskOffChallenge Turns Future's Rap Into Masterful Classical Music

Raisa Bruner
5:57 PM ET

When rapper Future dropped his tune "Mask Off" in February, the haunting track produced by Metro Boomin became an instant hit. Part of its immediate catchiness comes thanks to the use of a live, spare flute sample, over which Future easily rhymes. As it turns out, that melody is actually from the little-known 1978 musical Selma, as Vice and others have pointed out. And talented musicians around the internet decided to bring it back big time, turning the acoustic tune into a viral trend called the #MaskOffChallenge, which has gained momentum since getting its start in early March.

In the challenge, musicians cover the rap track with live classical renditions of their own, masterfully playing everything from flutes to violins, saxophones, cellos, and trombones. Like the Mannequin Challenge before it, there's plenty of flexibility for artists to transform the song into a whole new experience for viewers (and listeners). Here are some of the best versions so far:

It's also gotten a pitch-perfect a cappella treatment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME