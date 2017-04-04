WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actor Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actor Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic

Chris Pratt the Passionate Fisherman Is Living His Life Vicariously Through Fan Photos of Fish

Classic all-American nice guy Chris Pratt is currently spending his spring across the pond in the U.K. filming the sequel to Jurassic World , which means the Midwest native is missing bass fishing back home in the U.S. In fact, he's apparently feeling the loss of his meditative pastime so much that he gave a shoutout to the activity on Twitter, asking fans to share their own pictures of catch for him to, perhaps, appreciate from afar. But Pratt went even further: he's been commenting on some of the submissions, with his signature goofy humor.

In the U.K. on #JW2. Missing home and bass season. Anybody out there catching some lunker largemouth? Send me pics! Maybe I'll RT! - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 4, 2017

Haha!!! Awesome pic! Look at his face! That's what it's all about. https://t.co/VOZ9B7ZRe8 - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 4, 2017

Heck yeah they do!!!! https://t.co/ru3fcLGoDV - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 4, 2017

Not everyone had fishing photos to share, though. That didn't make Pratt's response any less enthusiastic.

Even Donald Trump, Jr., son of the president, got involved by sharing a shot of his daughter's catch.

@prattprattpratt I'll bite... well my daughter figured out the bite and beat dad for biggest bass that day. pic.twitter.com/eGZbIb6CmK - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2017

So far, Pratt has not responded to the First Son's photo.