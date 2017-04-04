Politics
Search
Sign In
Syria'They Are Dying': The Moments After a Gas Attack in Syria
At least 58 killed in suspected gas attack in northern Syria, NGO
SyriaThe Chemical Attack in Syria Was Among the Worst of Country's Civil War
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, on April 4, 2017.
TelevisionYou Won't Be Able to Recognize Vin Diesel Singing This Romantic Karaoke Tune
vin-diesel
viralMeet the Woman Who Was Sipping Wine in a Fur Coat at an Ivanka Trump Protest
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
White House

The Trump Administration Called a Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria 'Reprehensible'

Zeke J Miller
12:40 PM ET

The Trump Administration on Tuesday condemned a chemical weapons attack in Syria, accusing the government of strongman Bashar Assad of being behind the deadly attack that killed dozens — and blaming former President Barack Obama, too.

In statement Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the attack "reprehensible" and "intolerable," but declined to specify how the U.S. would respond. He also pushed some of the responsibility onto Obama, who left office 75 days ago, for his administration's unfulfilled 2012 "red line" warning to the Assad regime on the use of chemical weapons.

“Today’s chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world," Spicer said. "These heinous actions by the [Assad] regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 he would establish a red line against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable act.”

The attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, comes just days after the Trump Administration expressed an acceptance of a "political reality" that Assad's rule will not be coming to an end anytime soon, after his regime's forces have crushed moderate opposition forces. The Obama Administration had called for Assad's exit as a precondition to any Syrian peace deal. Spicer dismissed the notion that there was any correlation between the White House's comments and the chemical weapons attack. “It’s not a comfort level with Assad, it’s a political reality," he repeated.

Trump was briefed by national security officials Tuesday morning on the attack, Spicer said. He added that the "statement speaks for itself," and indicated that the U.S. sees no evidence of Russian involvement in the strike.

Asked why the White House felt the need to highlight the Obama Administration's Syria policy — the former administration's most glaring overseas failure — in a statement condemning a war crime, Spicer said it was important to making clear that the Trump Administration has "a different posture" with respect to Syria. He declined to elaborate on the meaning of that, noting Trump has stated he sees value in being unpredictable overseas.

He also declined to say whether the U.S. would respond to the chemical weapons attack. “I would not want to get ahead of the President at this point," Spicer said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME