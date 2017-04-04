LightBox
Search
Sign In
justiceThe Trump Administration Wants to Rethink Police Reforms. These Cities Are Moving Ahead
Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement In St. Louis About Combatting Crime
Food & DrinkThe Internet Is Having a Ball With This Cadbury Egg Hunt Controversy
Cadbury Creme Egg sideways on white background
celebritiesChris Pratt the Passionate Fisherman Is Living His Life Vicariously Through Fan Photos of Fish
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers"
Infectious Disease1 in 10 Pregnant Women Infected With Zika Had Babies With Birth Defects
Stinging Mosquito on Green Background
Melania Trump's official portrait
Melania Trump's official portrait Regine Mahaux
Melania Trump

The Story Behind Melania Trump’s Official Portrait

Olivier Laurent
1:50 PM ET

Two months after her husband’s inauguration as America’s 45th President, Melania Trump unveiled, on April 3, her first official portrait as First Lady. “I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," she said in a press statement released with the new photograph.

Melania Trump&#039;s official portraitMelania Trump's official portrait Regine Mahaux 

Shot in the White House’s residence, the portrait shows Melania Trump with her arms crossed, looking straight on at the camera, with slight smile on her face. It is the result of a team effort between three Belgian photographers – Regine Mahaux, whose name is attached to the portrait, her brother, Benoit Mahaux, and Wim Van De Genachte. All three have worked with the Trumps in the last few years.

“It was a job for Melania herself,” Van De Genachte tells TIME. From January 19 to 21, the three photographers shadowed the Trump family in their pre- and post-inauguration lives. “It was a great assignment,” says Benoit Mahaux. “During these three days, I shot around 7,000 photos. We were lucky to be with them all day long.”

See Melania Trump's Evolution From Model to First Lady

The three photographers divided tasks during the inauguration, photographing from different spots. “We’re a good team together,” says Van De Genachte. “We inspire each other. Our work is efficient and that’s why, I think, Melania likes about us.”

There’s still uncertainty about who of Regine or Benoit pressed the shutter for Melania Trump’s official portrait – the credit went to Regine, while metadata points to her brother. “We were working as a team,” says Van De Genachte. “It’s the result of all of our work,” adds Mahaux.

That work, both Mahaux and Van De Genachte are quick to point out, shouldn’t be seen as political. “It’s not propaganda,” says Mahaux. “On a shoot like this, I have no political affiliations.”

Regine Mahaux did not return TIME's requests for comment.

Follow TIME LightBox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME