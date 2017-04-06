ArkansasJudge Stops Execution of 1 of 8 Arkansas Inmates
Handout photo of inmate Jason Mcgehee scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in Arkansas
SoccerCanada, Mexico and the U.S. Will Bid to Host the 2026 World Cup Together
us canada mexico joint bid this year fifa world cup 2026
CongressSen. Orrin Hatch: Democrats Have Only Themselves to Blame for Rules Change
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
MarijuanaWhat Marijuana Legalization in Canada Could Mean for the United States
US-CANADA-BORDERPROJECT2017
Sky Women In Film &amp; TV Awards
Michaela Coel attends the Sky Women In Film & TV Awards at London Hilton on December 2, 2016 in London, England.  Jeff Spicer—Getty Images
Television

Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel Doesn’t Think You Should Make Yourself Presentable for Anyone

Mahita Gajanan
5:25 PM ET

In a recent episode of British sitcom Chewing Gum, Tracey goes on a date with a new guy named Ash. There are a few red flags right away: He asks Tracey, who is black, where she “comes from.” He doesn’t like Beyoncé. Later, he marvels at her “features."

But Tracey—the sex-obsessed, virginal protagonist of the series played by creator, writer and star Michaela Coel—has nowhere to go and ends up back at his place. Things escalate quickly. But everything comes to a halt when Ash’s ex-wife, who is also black, walks into the living room to find Tracey dancing around in a makeshift tribal outfit at Ash's urging.

It's the kind of joke that makes you laugh out loud while also cringing at the pointed subtext of the situation. For women of color, being fetishized isn't uncommon—from seemingly innocuous questions about your background to abusive requests for role play. Coel says the inspiration for the scene came straight from her own life.

"Race doesn't really come up in season one and that might be because I'd never really been with a white guy before until between season one and two. And some things went down," Coel told TIME in a recent interview. "Obviously I fictionalized it completely. But being fetishized because of my skin? I definitely encountered that wall of people and there were many of them in between season one and two."

MORE Here’s When Your Favorite Netflix Shows Will Premiere in 2017

Coel spun these types of experiences into the broad humor that drives Chewing Gum. The season first aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 2015 to great critical acclaim, earning Coel two BAFTAs for Best Female Comedy Performance and Breakthrough Talent for writing.

Related

A view of the stage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.
awardsMTV Got Rid of Gender Divisions at an Award Show. It’s Time for Others to Do the Same
awards
MTV Got Rid of Gender Divisions at an Award Show. It’s Time for Others to Do the Same

The show, whose second season just hit Netflix, started as a one-woman show called Chewing Gum Dreams that eventually made its way to the Shed at the National Theatre in London in 2014. Both the show and the play reflect Coel's own upbringing in a London council estate, or public housing. The characters and scenes that populate Chewing Gum are loud, diverse and full of color—all things that Coel wanted to emphasize.

"You have people from all walks of life all living on one estate. And it is incredibly colorful," she says. "You have rainbow trainers, red, orange saris, pink fabric. I wanted to write a show about an estate that wasn’t sad or morbid like a lot of shows portray working class life to be."

A staunch Christian for five years, Coel said she began writing “pretty instantly” after becoming religious. Although she has since left the faith, the themes are still woven into the the show. "I left Christianity, obviously, because look at me: I'm a whore," she joked. "I took what I was given in Christianity and put it into my secular, hedonistic life."

The character of Tracey, inexperienced and eager to have sex, is caught between her mother’s extreme religious values and her best friend Candice’s more relaxed approach to relationships. As a Christian, Coel was celibate for five years, a common factor between her and Tracey. In her writing, she is always examining the complex relationships people have with sex and God.

"The idea of wanting to do something that's completely natural and then having to repress it is something that I find fascinating," she said. "I get why you should suppress wanting to hit someone, or abuse drugs. But sex is just a biological thing."

MORE 22 New TV Shows You Should Watch in 2017

Coel’s open approach to writing about sex has made for moments that feel quite unlike the sex scenes many audiences are used to watching on television. In the first season of Chewing Gum, Tracey's quest to lose her virginity with exactly zero sexual experience lands her in bed with her neighbor, Connor. In a series of comical scenes, she chews his nose, licks his eyebrows and, at one point, sits on his face while fully clothed. Subsequent episodes include a failed threesome and an ill-fated trip to a sex club—and that barely scratches the surface of what Tracey is willing to explore. Coel says she wanted Tracey to represent a female character unencumbered by society's standards of how women should present themselves.

"Whenever she goes into that direction, it's a comedy and we laugh at her because I do notice that we have been for years—because of misogyny and sexism and our place in this world—taught that we need to be principled, or we can't do that, or we can't be seen like that," Coel said. "I don't think we should be presentable or present ourselves for the sake of others."

Taking such a route has brought Coel her fair share of critics. In one "alienating and weird" experience, Coel said a woman approached her to berate her for focusing the show on Tracey wanting to have sex, when the woman in question was happy to remain a virgin until after the age of 25. In reaction, Coel challenged the woman to write her own story.

"She kinda looked like she considered that, and then she walked away," Coel said. "I'm still waiting to see that film."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Chewing Gum are streaming on Netflix.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME