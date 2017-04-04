Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are viewed in the audience as U.S. President Barack Obama, who is in New York City for the 69th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative on September 23, 2014 in New York City.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are viewed in the audience as U.S. President Barack Obama, who is in New York City for the 69th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative on September 23, 2014 in New York City. Spencer Platt—Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton doesn't think her mother, Hillary Clinton , will run for President of the United States again.

On CBS This Morning Tuesday, Chelsea maintained that her mom is doing "great" since her election loss back in November. She said her mom is looking for ways to get involved outside public office, including what she can do to help support organizations like Planned Parenthood . But when it comes to running for president, Chelsea doesn't think Hillary will do so again.

"She’s focused on what she can do help support work she’s been engaged in for longer than I’ve been alive around children, around women, around families," Chelsea added. "I’m just really grateful to have more time with her now than I’ve had in a long time.”

Chelsea herself insisted she is not considering running for office, either, despite persistent rumors, according to Politico.

"I clearly don't agree with our president, but I'm definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020," Chelsea said. "So right now, the answer is no. But I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically."