London, England-March 8, 2011. Wrapped Cadbury Creme Egg on its side on a white background. Chocolate Cadbury Creme eggs are a popular treat at Easter time.

London, England-March 8, 2011. Wrapped Cadbury Creme Egg on its side on a white background. Chocolate Cadbury Creme eggs are a popular treat at Easter time. nkbimages—Getty Images

The Internet Is Having a Ball With This Cadbury Egg Hunt Controversy

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Church of England spoke out recently about chocolate maker Cadbury for appearing to omit the word "Easter" from the classic candy's marketing for its big annual egg hunt , in partnership with the U.K.'s National Trust. The chocolatier and the conservation charity left off the holiday from the title for the hunt this spring. (On promotional images , the company called it the "Great British Egg Hunt" this season, following their "Easter"-titled egg hunts in previous years like 'Easter Egg Trail'.)

May and the Church of England said that Cadbury and the National Trust had made a "ridiculous" attempt at "airbrushing faith," as they put it.

Cadbury said in a statement that the company has used the phrase Easter in its marketing for "over 100 years" and they "will continue to do so in our current campaigns...We invite people from all faiths and none to enjoy our seasonal treats."

The internet weight in to point out that the word "Easter" does indeed appear in Cadbury's promotions for the egg hunt, as well as on the National Trust's website. In fact, it appears quite prominently . It's even stamped into the chocolate of the iconic eggs themselves. (And apparently pops up over 13,000 times on their website, according to the BBC. )

Yes the National Trust have ERASED the word ‘Easter’ from their egg hunt and it isn't, for example, LITERALLY THE BIGGEST WORD ON THERE. pic.twitter.com/9TRktFKaJI - Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) April 4, 2017

can't believe Cadbury is hiding Easter from us in big letters pic.twitter.com/DmPZXOgwCe - Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) April 4, 2017

FAO all offended people:

The National Trust and Cadbury websites mention Easter on their homepage.

The Church of England website doesn't. pic.twitter.com/9b8AxDfkcK - Grundy 🏃 (@GrundyOxford) April 4, 2017

@stenolan2 .. campaigns & our support of the National Trust Egg hunts. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Vv9o542uPb - Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 28, 2017

Downing St has the time to wade into this National Trust / Cadbury egg hunt non-story, but doesn't have the time to check if it's bollocks.. pic.twitter.com/OuhOfLZRDv - Sir Peter Mannion MP (@PeterMannionMP) April 4, 2017

Not to mention that the eggs themselves have non-religious roots, according to a self-described descendant of the founder.

I'm sure John Cadbury (my g. g. g. g. grandfather) is not spinning in his grave. As a Quaker, he didn't celebrate Easter @JohnSentamu - Esther McConnell (@est_mcc) April 4, 2017

The annual Cadbury hunt will take place on more than 250 National Trust properties across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland this year, its tenth in the partnership.