Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Food & DrinkWhy the West Coast Is the Epicenter for Food in America
Scenic View Of Golden Gate Bridge Against Sky
Syria'They Are Dying': The Moments After a Gas Attack in Syria
At least 58 killed in suspected gas attack in northern Syria, NGO
SyriaThe Chemical Attack in Syria Was Among the Worst of Country's Civil War
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, on April 4, 2017.
viralMeet the Woman Who Was Sipping Wine in a Fur Coat at an Ivanka Trump Protest
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
vin-diesel
NBC
Television

You Won't Be Able to Recognize Vin Diesel Singing This Romantic Karaoke Tune

Melissa Locker
1:11 PM ET

Vin Diesel loves to sing and frequently posts videos of his karaoke performances on his Facebook page. So when he stopped by The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon suggested he serenade the audience—with a Chipmunks twist.

“Since this is The Tonight Show we wanted to do something a little different,” said Fallon, handing Diesel a microphone with a Chipmunks implant that would transform Diesel’s normal singing voice into one that would help him blend right in with Alvin, Simon, and Theodore.

The Fate of the Furious star was game to try (after all, this is the same man who showed off his breakdancing moves on set) and let loose with a memorable rendition of “Lean on Me.” As the show went to commercial, their house band The Roots joined in to make the song sound good enough to earn a feature in the next Chipmunks squeakquel.

Maybe now James Corden will let him be on Carpool Karaoke.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME