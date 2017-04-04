U.S.
Food

How Carpooling Can Get You Free Chick-fil-A in Atlanta

Mahita Gajanan
11:19 AM ET

A traffic nightmare in Atlanta caused by the collapse of a bridge has prompted Chick-fil-A to offer free breakfast to carpoolers.

The fast-food chain is giving away free breakfast entrees to ride-sharers until 7:30 a.m. every day until April 14 while the city begins rebuilding the part of the I-85 bridge that collapsed following a fire. Cleaning and repairing the damage is expected to take a long time, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Free breakfast options include Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit, Breakfast Burrito, Egg White Grill or Chick-n-Minis. Each vehicle of carpoolers must have three or more people to receive the complimentary food.

Chick-fil-A, which is headquartered near Atlanta in College Park, Ga., announced that it would also deliver meals to the people working to rebuild the bridge.

