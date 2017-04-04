Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionYou Won't Be Able to Recognize Vin Diesel Singing This Romantic Karaoke Tune
vin-diesel
viralMeet the Woman Who Was Sipping Wine in a Fur Coat at an Ivanka Trump Protest
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
White HouseSusan Rice: 'I Leaked Nothing to Nobody' on Trump Transition
John Kerry, Susan Rice, Michael Flynn Attend "Passing The Baton" Conference
White HouseThe Trump Administration Called a Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria 'Reprehensible'
A Syrian child receives treatment after a suspected gas attack at a small hospital in Maaret al-Noman, a rebel-held town in Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms.
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham—NBAE/Getty Images
Entertainment

Watch Warriors MVP Steph Curry Jam Out With James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Cady Lang
12:29 PM ET

Steph Curry is an uncontested man of many talents. While most people might point to him possibly being the best NBA shooter of all time or the fact that he was the only unanimous league MVP (after winning the honor the year previously, naturally) as his greatest accomplishment, James Corden knows that Steph has untapped potential off the basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors star joined Corden for a day of exploring recreation outside of Oracle Arena, with Corden acting as Steph's self-discovery spirit guide. From mini golf to air hockey and even Dance Dance Revolution, it appeared that there's not much that Steph Curry can't do — something that became abundantly clear when Steph joined him for a quick round of Carpool Karaoke.

Curry's current playlist sounds like it's being curated by his young daughter (and if we're going to be honest, the real MVP) Riley, which made for a perfect Disney sing-a-long with Corden. The two first sang a song from Moana then moved into a rousing rendition of "Love Is an Open Door" from Frozen, a song that seems to be one of Steph's favorites.

Watch Corden and Steph sing their hearts out below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME