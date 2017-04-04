Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We Should Pay College Athletes

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. In the shadow of the Final Four: Should we pay college athletes?

By David Canton in Ebony

2. Forget coal, robots and offshoring. This is the real reason Rust Belt jobs disappeared.

By Josh Pacewicz and Stephanie Lee Mudge in the Washington Post

3. With millions facing water scarcity, this graphene sieve will help by making seawater drinkable.

By the University of Manchester

4. Will this micropayment service finally get you — and everyone — using bitcoin?

By Joon Ian Wong in Quartz

5. There are millions of tons of plastic floating in the ocean. Here’s how to turn it into fuel.

By the American Chemistry Society



Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
